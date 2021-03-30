Prohibitory orders in Puducherry ahead of PM Modi's visit

Puducherry :

In order, the District Magistrate Purva Garg said, "An order under section 144 CrPc has been clamped in the whole of Puducherry region to prohibit the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles for two days dated March 29 and 30."





PM Modi is scheduled to address an election rally on Tuesday to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls.