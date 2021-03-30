PM Modi to address election rallies in TN, Kerala and Puducherry Today

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in TN, Kerala and Puducherry today to seek support for the NDA for the upcoming April 6 Assembly elections.





The Prime Minister is expected to reach Coimbatore airport this morning by 10:15 am. He will leave to Palakkad, Kerala by 10:20 am in a private Chopper, to address an election rally.





Post the election campaign in Palakkad, Modi will reach Dharapuram at 12:45 pm, today where an election campaign in support of party candidate L.Murugan is scheduled. He will address the rally in support of the BJP State President L Murugan.





Post the rally, PM Modi is scheduled to reach Coimbatore airport at around 2:20 pm from where he will arrive in Chennai.





From Chennai, Modi will travel to Pondicherry in a chopper by 3:35 pm, to address an election campaign.





This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Puducherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after having addressed a poll rally here on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects that day.





He will speak at the rally to be held at the AFT Thidal here, BJP sources said.





The AINRC, which heads the NDA here, is contesting from 16 of the total 30 constituencies, while BJP is seeking election from nine seats and the AIADMK from five.





AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy is seeking election from two segments-Thattanchavady and Yanam.





Post the campaign in Pondicherry, the Prime Minister is expected to leave to Delhi tonight at 6:30 pm, from Chennai.