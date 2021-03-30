TN logs 2.2k fresh cases, 14 deaths

Chennai :

The continuing surge in COVID cases in Chennai saw a slight decline on Monday, mainly due to the reduced number of samples tested on Sunday. Chennai recorded a total of 815 new cases of COVID-19 and the active cases of COVID-19 in the city stand at 5,541.





Among other districts, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, reporting 212 and 202 new cases respectively. Thanjavur reported a total of 130 new cases and Tiruvallur 129 cases.





As many as 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, including four in Chengalpattu and two each in Chennai and Coimbatore.