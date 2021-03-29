Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker's son, 6 others booked for attacking DMK leader

Chennai :

The case was registered following a complaint by DMK leader and Okkalipalayam Panchayat President Parthasarathi Nambiraj that he was assaulted by Praveen and his friends on Sunday. He also alleged that Praveen had tried to run him over with a car and only the timely intervention of local people and party functionaries saved his life.

Nambiraj, in his complaint, said that he, along with a few DMK supporters, were waiting near the Madura Veeran Temple for the arrival of party candidate, Dr Varadarajan. As the candidate was about to reach, a group of young men were found shouting slogans against the DMK from a car parked nearby.

The DMK functionary said that he went to the car, in which Praveen and the others were, and requested them to move from the place as it was the venue of their function.

"But Praveen started shouting filthy abuse against me and he and his accomplices assaulted me. He told me that his father had deputed him and his friends to disturb the programme," he added.

Nambiraj told IANS that he escaped with minor bruises though they even tried to run him over with their car. "This type of politics can never be allowed and I expect the police to further the investigation without any bias," he said.