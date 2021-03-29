Low-key farewell to jumbos from annual camp

Coimbatore :

A total of 26 elephants from various temples and mutts from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp which began on February 8 and ended on Saturday.





An elephant from Sri Andal Temple in Sriviliputhur was sent back after a few days, as the mahout and his assistant were seen hitting it mercilessly reportedly for disobedience. As against the normal practice of holding a valedictory function, in the presence of state Ministers, to mark the conclusion of the camp and also sending back the elephants in trucks to their respective places, this year it was a low-key affair.





A few officials from HR& CE, Forest and Animal Husbandry Department were present, official sources said on Sunday.