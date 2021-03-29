Handicraft workers at Pulicat region receive grant

Chennai :

Due to the lack of monetary support, the homemakers were put to hardship. Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has now provided a grant to kick start the redundant handicraft tradition due to Covid19 lockdown. Due to the absence of fish sales or any other job opportunities, many were pushed to leave this traditional economic source. The grant made to revive the traditional handicraft and help those Pulicat women to see a bright beginning.





According to Xavier Benedict, founder of AARDE Foundation, “The grant is a timely help to the women, this will improve their livelihood and save many palmyra trees.” The NGO has been actively involved in the conservation of Pulicat Lagoon since 2007.