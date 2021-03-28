BJP's central leadership targets to garner power in Puducherry

Chennai :

With several opinion polls predicting a landslide victory for the NDA coalition in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP's national leadership has exuded confidence that the combine will emerge victorious at the hustings.





Single phase polling to 30 seats in Puducherry is slated for April 6. The All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 9 seats and the remaining 5 seats by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).





The NDA had announced N.Rangaswami, former Chief Minister and President of AINRC, as the Chief Ministerial candidate and ever since the BJP alliance has been hitting the right chord.





In the 30-member Assembly, the saffron party has hardly a member but has always been backed by 3 nominated members.





The election manifesto of the NDA alliance was released by the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.





Meanwhile, a galaxy of senior party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be attending the electioneering in Puducherry.





Union Ministers Amit Shah and Irani are the two senior leaders who will be attending the public programmes in the UT.





Prime minister Narendra Modi will be attending the NDA public programme at 5pm on Tuesday at the Anglo- French stadium.





BJP leader in-charge of Puducherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana told IANS, "The NDA alliance is led by former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy of the AINRC and he knows the in-and-out of the state. We are leaving no stone unturned and the NDA combine is heading for a comfortable majority. With the arrival of senior national leaders of the party, the BJP campaign will gain momentum and we are in course of a huge electoral victory in this assembly elections."