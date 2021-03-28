AIADMK, BJP, PMK to campaign against DMK over Raja's remarks against CM

Chennai :

While the AIADMK has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the party is trying to make it a major election issue with its alliance partners -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and PMK.





AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam while speaking to IANS said, "The statement of A. Raja is totally against women and their dignity. The DMK has touched such a low and is making such comments out of fear of losing. We have already complained to the Chief Electoral Officer to bar him from further campaigning. The DMK has now started insulting women in the name of votes, pity upon that party and its leadership."





A. Raja had in his address mentioned that while DMK leader Stalin was a grassroot worker and had come up in the party holding small positions, Chief Minister Edappady K. Palaniswami had touched the feet of V.K. Sasikala and come up.





Besides, he also made some sexiest comments about Sasikala.





BJP state President L. Murugan while speaking to IANS said, "The DMK is showing its true colours and the party is afraid of losing. With defeat staring at them, they have lost control and making lewd remarks against a respected leader like Palaniswami. It is a clear indication of defeat."





PMK leader A. Ramdoss has already condemned the statement of A. Raja. While speaking to media, the PMK leader said, "He (A. Raja) has insulted womenhood and he is speaking all this with the portrait of Periyar in the backdrop, the DMK has stooped to such a low."





The DMK has however started the damage control exercise and party President M.K. Stalin condemned the remarks made by A. Raja.





In a statement the DMK supremo said, "The DMK leadership cannot agree with any member uttering indecent remarks. At a time when our victory is certain, our rivals will twist our words. Let us not give them a chance."