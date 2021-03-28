Strange noise, tremor-like scenes trigger earthquake panic in delta dists

Tanjore :

Panic-stricken people ran helter-skelter and the spotting of an Air-Force plane at low altitude in the area added to the fear and confusion. Around 8:15 am, the loud noise was heard in Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, Porayar, Tarangambadi, Sembanarkoil, Karaikal, and Tiruvarur.





Following this, the people felt a kind of tremor in most places. Moreover, the water in ponds and rivers reportedly rose a few metres high like a spring in many places. At Kovangudi and Maraiyur villages near Mayiladuthurai, an Indian Air Force plane was spotted flying at low altitude when the noise was heard. The local residents alerted the police, revenue, fire and rescue services and began sharing their experience about the noise in the social media. The exact cause for all these is still not yet known. Revenue officials said the noise might have emanated from the plane and there were no records about seismic activities.