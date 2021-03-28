TN buys electricity for 50 pc of its demand: PC trashes AIADMK’s power-surplus State claim

Chennai :

“The AIADMK government claims that Tamil Nadu is a power surplus State. It is not true. Power surplus State means Tamil Nadu meets its demand and sells surplus power to other states. Only 50 per cent of the electricity demand in Tamil Nadu is generated in the State and we buy 50 per cent from overseas. How can we say that Tamil Nadu is a power surplus state?” Chidambaram tweeted.





AIADMK’s advertisement took a dig at the previous DMK regime in 2006-11 for the long power outages faced by the people and hailed its government for doing away with power cuts and making the State power surplus.





Due to power shortage, the districts were facing a power outage running to 12 hours a day at the fag end of the DMK government and it got worsened when the AIADMK took over in 2011. Two hours load shedding was enforced in Chennai in 2012 when the districts were facing 18 hours power cut. DMK had blamed the AIADMK government between 2001 and 2006 for failing to initiate new power projects to meet the growing power demand.





A trade union leader in Tangedco, who not wanted to be named, said there was truth in Chidamabaram’s tweet. “Tangedco got Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission’s approval to procure 1,000 MW round-the-clock power for three months starting from February 15 to meet the summer power demand. Tangedco had started in the petition that the State faces a power deficit of 1,500 MW, including an unforeseen outage of thermal units as against the increased summer demand of 15,100 MW. The total availability is 14,200 MW including 4,320 MW from its thermal sources, 5,000 MW from Central Generation Stations and other sources,” he said, adding that the AIADMK advertisement was only political rhetoric as there were no power cuts.