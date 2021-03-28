Thunderstorm likely in south coastal dists

Chennai :

“Fishermen are advised not to proceed to the southwestern Bay of Bengal for the next 24 hours, the central part of the south Bay of Bengal, the southeastern Bay of Bengal the adjoining Andaman Sea areas, as heavy rains with thunder and lightning and hurricane-force winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Kanyakumari districts, with expected gusty wind speeds between 30 – 40 kmph. Ramanathapuram may also see similar weather patterns.





Meanwhile, all other districts will continue to see dry weather over the weekend, with Chennai expecting to see clear skies and temperatures between 35 C and 26 C respectively.





“While interior Tamil Nadu will remain hot, coastal places like Chennai will remain humid. Isolated rains likely to continue over south Tamil Nadu, and one or two places along the Western Ghats will see moderate to heavy thunderstorms on Saturday,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the page ChennaiRains.