Teacher, 13 students test +ve in Thanjavur, fine slapped on schools

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said the schools were conducting regular classes for the plus two students and on Saturday, as many as six students and a teacher from a government-aided school in Kumbakonam and seven students from Aduthurai tested positive for COVID-19.





They were later sent to the Thanjavur medical college for treatment. Meanwhile, District Collector M Govinda Rao said the district administration had slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on each school where the students tested positive for COVID-19.





He said the students who tested positive were undergoing treatment in Thanjavur medical college. He said, so far 227 were undergoing treatment in Thanjavur Medical College out of which 220 recovered and were discharged.