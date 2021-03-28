Man who chopped up neighbour spared of noose

Chennai :

Pointing out that it is not the prosecution’s case that the appellant (death row convict) went about sadistically dismembering a living person, a division bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and V Sivagananam said: “The post-mortem certificates clearly show that Saroja’s death had occurred due to strangulation of her neck and all the other injuries have been found to be post-mortem and not ante-mortem ones.” Also noting that after having caused the death of Saroja for relieving the ornaments worn by her, the appellant has dismembered her body parts in order to avoid detection, the bench said “There is no other material, much less any material worth the salt, to show the appellant had an intrinsic criminal propensity and would be a menace to the society.”





“Therefore, we are unable to persuade ourselves to confirm the sentence of death that has been slapped by the trial Court on the appellant and we substitute the same with life imprisonment together with a rider that the appellant cannot be released before the expiry of 25 years of actual imprisonment under any statutory remission or commutation scheme,” the bench held.





Explaining the rider of 25 years punishment, the bench said “on the day of the incident, the appellant was 22 years old and Saroja was 54 years old. This significant age difference puts the appellant in the position of Saroja’s son. The fact remains that a defenceless quinquagenarian lady has been done to death for her ornaments by her neighbour and hence, the latter deserves to be in prison for not less than 25 years,” the bench held. It also made it clear that the accused shall not be released under any statutory remission or commutation scheme until he has undergone 25 years of jail since it is a crime against a defenceless woman.





The incident happened in 2013 at the Raheja Centre in Coimbatore when Saroja was murdered by Yaser Arafath. He had also confessed that on assuming the pseudo name Nazir he had pledged Saroja’s jewels in a finance company in Coimbatore and thereafter in Tirunelveli.