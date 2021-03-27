DMK cadres should not use derogatory language when campaigning: MK Stalin

Chennai :

"Dear members of the party, I urge you to keep in mind our party tradition and dignity when campaigning among the people. Before success, everyone must remember that the path to success is also important. DMK Cadres should not be emotional and should not use derogatory language when campaigning," Stalin said in a statement.





He further said the leadership of the party will never accept such talks. This comes after DMK leader A Raja made a controversial remark about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, comparing him to the DMK chief's slippers.





Responding to the DMK leader's remarks, the AIADMK has now requested the Election Commission of India to register a case against Raja. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.





Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.