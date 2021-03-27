MMHRC deploys robots

Madurai :

As many as 16 mobile Teladoc Health robots have been deployed, the hospital said in a release.





"MMHRC is the first and only healthcare institution in India to deploy them," it claimed.





According to S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, these robots have empowered their doctors to treat patients anywhere and anytime.





The Teladoc telemedicine robots have capabilities to carry out basic clinical examinations including checking blood pressure. They can be used to control other diagnostic equipment such as CT and MRI scan machines, it added.