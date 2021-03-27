Pondy records 96 new COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus infection cases continue to surge in the Union Territory with 96 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ending at 10 am, on Friday taking the total cases to 40,836 so far.
Puducherry: No deaths were reported during the period. According to COVID-19 status released by the health department here, of the 2,164 swab sample tests conducted on Thursday, 96 persons tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 60 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 32 in Karaikal region and two each in Yanam and Mahe regions. About 13 persons were discharged since the last 24 hours and 9 of them were from Puducherry region, one from Karaikal region and three from Mahe region.
Conversations