Animal activists rescue 2 dogs left with limbs, mouths tied up

Coimbatore :

“The dogs were left tied up for several hours before the rescue operation on Thursday. Their limbs were swollen due to disruption in blood supply and couldn’t stand for a long while even after the rescue,” said Mr Alphonse of Humane Animal Society, an NGO involved in the rescue operation.





The dogs were in a pathetic state that they could have fainted and died if they were not rescued on time. The volunteers of the NGO initially met with some resistance from the security personnel of the hospital, when they went in for the rescue operation.





After the rescue, both the female dogs were taken to a shelter for dogs at Seeranaickenpalayam and are doing well now. “The animals were so friendly with us and did not show any signs of anger even at the time of rescue. We do not know the reason for this inhumane treatment meted out to them. We would seek an explanation from the hospital management and then proceed with a police complaint,” he added.