Former Palani temple official under DVAC scanner for amassing Rs 84 L

Chennai :

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption’s (DVAC) Dindigul unit booked M Muralidharan and his wife, Eswari, for corruption after it was found that he has accumulated many properties, which are suspected to be disproportionate to the known sources of his income. Most of the properties are found to be in his wife name, the DVAC FIR said.





The check period was fixed between July 1 2013 and July 31 2018, -- just more than five years. The assets in the name of the two suspects at the beginning of the check period stood at 1.94 lakh.





And at the end of the check period, they had assets valued around Rs 82.73 lakh. After calculating the probable expenditure, genuine income and likely savings, the DVAC has pegged the disproportionate assets of the officer around Rs 84.58 lakh.





The accused official is now working as a superintendent at Poombari Murugan Temple and Kurinji Andavar Temple, Kodaikanal.