Daily COVID caseload nearing 2,000 in TN

Chennai :

The highest surge of 739 cases was reported in Chennai bringing the active cases in the city to 4,416. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu crossed the 200 daily cases on Friday, taking the active cases in the district to 1,197.





Nine more deaths were reported, including three in Chennai. Two of them did not have any comorbidities. The total death toll in the state stands at 12,650. On Friday, a total of 85,053 more samples were tested and 84,676 samples collected.





Meanwhile, 1,08,612 people were vaccinated at government and private facilities. So far, a total of 24,68,009 people have been vaccinated.