Reject 'corrupt,' 'dynastic' DMK, Congress combine: Nadda

Chennai :

In a poll salvo, BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday accused the DMK and its key ally, the Congress party of corruption and slammed them for following ''dynasty politics.''





The top Saffron party leader, at his poll rally here, appealed to the people to support the AIADMK-BJP alliance to take forward the development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The growth initiatives of Modi should go forward and the 'dynastic' politics of the DMK and Congress parties should be rejected, he said.





Barring the BJP, a 'development' oriented party, all other political parties from Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to the North-Eastern states have become family parties, he alleged.





"We have to reject dynastic parties and see that real democracy flourishes in Tamil Nadu also."





Asking people to remember the corruption of the DMK and Congress parties when they were in power and the days of 'policy paralysis' at the Centre when the latter steered the union government, he alleged, the "DMK-Congress alliance is 2G, 3G, and 4G."





He alleged, 2G denoted corruption of Maran family (DMK) for two generations, 3G stood for graft of DMK chief M K Stalin's family for three generations and 4G for four generations of Congress-Gandhi family's corruption.





"Right from top to bottom, all are involved in scams and corruption," he alleged.





The three letters, DMK meant "Dynasty, Money and Kattapanchayat (a Tamil word used to mean holding of kangaroo courts)," and the Congress is a party that had always ignored local issues and sentiments of people, he alleged.





It was during Congress's stint at the Centre that the then Union Minister Jairam Ramesh came up with a notification against bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu,' in Tamil Nadu, he said.





The DMK, a constituent of the United Progressive Alliance, was all along with a spectator when this happened and today these two parties sought votes in Tamil Nadu.





Only after Prime Minister Modi took a clear stand favouring the sport and due to his intervention, Jallikattu was allowed, he claimed recalling an ordinance (of the Tamil Nadu government) in this regard.





Days ago, AIADMK top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had hailed Modi as the "real jallikattu hero."





Ever since Modi became Prime Minister, incidents of shoot-out on Tamil Nadu fishermen stopped on the international border with Sri Lanka, he claimed.





Modi was also the first Prime Minister to visit Jaffna in the neighbouring country that witnessed bombardment during the 2009 civil war and the PM facilitated re-construction of houses for the Tamil people there, he said.





Also, he deputed External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to Sri Lanka to ensure that the rights of Tamil minorities are protected, he said.