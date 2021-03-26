Major reshuffle in TN Police, 55 officers transferred

Chennai :

The Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy in a press release on Thursday said that the transfers were carried out with the knowledge and concurrence of the Election commission of India.

The transferred officials will be relieved by the concerned unit officers and officials will have to report with immediate effect to the DGP office and joining time will not be provided. The officers will have to get permission from a medical board if they don't join duty citing medical reasons, the release said.

A total of 27 Assistant Commissioners (AC's) from the Chennai city police were transferred. This includes Nungambakkam, Thiruvattiyur, Royapuram, Vepery, Anna Nagar, Kilpauk, Ashok Nagar.

The transfer of middle level officers of the state police was done as these officers are in direct contact with the public after the Station House Officers.