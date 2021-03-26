Institutions warned of action if GO is defied

Chennai :

After taking advice from health experts, the State government declared holidays for schools and colleges due to an increase in coronavirus cases, especially among students.





However, a senior official from the School Education Department said there were complaints that some private schools asked Class 10 students to attend special classes. “Besides, teachers of a few schools were sent messages to parents that their children’s name will be removed from the Whatsapp group if they do not attend the classes,” he alleged.





Expressing serious concern over the complaints, the official said all district education officers were instructed to monitor schools violating the government order.





Pointing out that some students in both school and college hostels were not vacating, he said, “orders were also given to the management of institutions to ensure that all students vacate hostels on or before March 31.”





“The March 31 deadline was given since some research students were on the verge of completing their projects,” he said, adding, “Class 12 students have to complete the practical exams.”





Stating that fresh guidelines were also given to both schools and colleges about conducting online classes, he said, “instructions were also given to conduct online classes only six days a week.”





“In addition, students should not be forced to attend online classes. Even students could lodge a complaint if there is any violation in their institution.” The official said since selected schools would be converted into polling booths, officials were asked to start sanitising them and other related works in all the institutions so that they would be ready well before the polling date.