TN may get more Class 12 exam centres amid new COVID wave

“As board exams for Class 12 students will begin from May 3, all the identified exam centres will be inspected by district education officials and they will submit a report before the third week of April,” he added.





Stating that officials were closely monitoring the pandemic, especially the recent increase in the number of cases across the State, he said, “exam centres will also be increased accordingly to ensure the safety of the students.” The official added that all schools have submitted the details of Class 12 students. “Student details have been scrutinised and sent back to the schools to specify any last-minute changes or addition in the data. The final list of students will be ready by the first week of April,” he said.





Pointing out that the schools were also asked to conduct practical exams before March 31, the official said, “the schools were instructed to upload internal marks.”





“After receiving the marks of practical exams, authorities will generate hall tickets, which could be downloaded by the school and distributed to the students accordingly,” he said.





As there were also several complaints from parents about being afraid to send their children to exam centres, teachers were asked to allay the fears of parents.





“Declaring all pass for Class 12 students was ruled out since the marks secured in the board exams will be vital for them to pursue higher education,” he said.