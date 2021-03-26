Tasmac seeks help of prohibition police to get bar licence fee

Vellore :

The licence fees are for the sale of side dishes in bars attached to Tasmac outlets. There were complaints from local Tasmac managers that their sale of side dishes was declining due to the setting up and functioning of unauthorised eateries in the vicinity of the Tasmac outlets. Following this, a surprise inspection was conducted by the officials in Vellore and they found that the Tasmac managers’ complaints held merit.





Checks also revealed that nine bars in the Vellore sub-division and another three in the Gudiyattam sub-division failed to remit the monthly license fee. Due to this, the Tasmac officials had to approach the prohibition police seeking action, sources said.





The sale of side dishes rakes in revenue for the authorised outlets and in turn get money for the Tasmac in terms of eatery licence fee.