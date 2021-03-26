High drama in Sivaganga court hall as Pocso case accused slits throat

Madurai :

The accused, identified as Ashok, a resident of Peelamedu, Coimbatore, was produced before the special court for Pocso, Sivaganga. Ashok and his mother, Selvi, are among the accused in a Pocso case registered in 2016. The Sivaganga all-woman police then filed a case based on the complaint. The case was then transferred to the CB-CID, which filed a charge sheet in 2019.





Selvi was listed as the sixth accused in the case. When the case came up for hearing, Ashok burst into a bout of anger and said the police had falsely implicated him in the case. Ashok said he was being denied job opportunities and this caused mental agony, all due to the case. Ashok told the judge that his mother, Selvi, was also innocent and false charges were being foisted to implicate her. The family was in tatters and the damage done was irreparable, he said. The Judge was told that he has been taking medicines, too.





As he was representing these issues, Ashok, all of a sudden, took a small knife from his pocket and slit his throat. The police personnel at the court rushed him to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, where he’s admitted.





He is out of danger. Sivaganga Town police have filed a case, sources said.





The Pocso Act entails stringent punishment to sexual offenders who perpetuate crimes against children.