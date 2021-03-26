Sub-inspector caught red-handed while receiving Rs 20,000 bribe

Chennai :

The complainant, a mason, approached the DVAC Thiruvallur unit and gave a complaint that SI Sivaraj has been seeking Rs 20,000 to not to register a case against him based on a complaint from a man for whom he was constructing a house.





The house owner had accused the mason of improper construction and there was a tussle between them, sources said. In this connection, a case was registered and a trap was set on Thursday.





Meanwhile, Sivaraj instructed the complainant to reach Arani Bazaar and reiterated the earlier demand and received the bribe amount in his car. The accused was caught red-handed and arrested.