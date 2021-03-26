1,779 fresh cases, 11 deaths logged

Chennai :

Active cases in Tamil Nadu currently stands at 10,487. The number of cases in Chennai stood at 664, taking the number of active cases past 4,000.





Chengalpattu also reported a spike with 162 new cases. The active cases have crossed the 1,000-mark. Coimbatore recorded 153 new cases. Thanjavur reported a sudden spurt, reporting 108 new cases.





As many as 11 more deaths were reported in the State.





The number of recoveries on Thursday was 1,027 and the total in State stands at 8,50,091. With the testing stepped up, 81,103 samples were collected.





Meanwhile, 98,949 more people were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu, including 38,543 elderly and 36,495 with comorbidities.