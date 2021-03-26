List of absentee voters not given, DMK complains to HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asked senior counsel R Viduthalai who appeared for DMK to file an application which would be taken up for hearing on Friday.





At an earlier hearing, the first bench had directed the Election Commission and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to furnish a constituency-wise list of voters categorised as ‘absentee voters’ to the DMK and all recognised political parties by March 29.





The DMK submitted that the Chennai Corporation Commissioner informed the press on March 24 that 6,992 senior citizens and 308 disabled voters were eligible for availing postal ballots in the limits of the Corporation. These ballots would be collected from March 25 to March 31, the official had said.





The party said the decision to collect postal ballots without providing the list as directed was arbitrary and violative of the Election Commission guidelines issued in this regard on February 2, 2021.