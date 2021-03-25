Pvt schools plan to hold online Class 10 exam

Chennai :

However, the fate of several lakhs of Class 10 students in the state-run schools is still at stake as their institutions have not conducted even a single test from the reopening of schools between January 19 and March 22.





Adding to the woes, it is unlikely that an online exam would be conducted for the government school students to calculate marks as most of them do not have access to the internet.





Students of state-run schools and their parents also expressed concern over prevailing confusion on how to allocate marks for their children without conducting any test.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that mark sheets were already kept ready with the Directorate of Government Examinations and the authorities were waiting for the government to announce the parameters to calculate marks especially for Class 10 students, since it would be useful for them to get the required stream while getting admission for Class 11.





KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, said, “We will be conducting the annual exam or revision test in all subjects during the first week for SSLC students so that the schools will keep the scored marks ready to be printed on the mark sheets.”





DC Elangovan, secretary, Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, said “though the government, in its order, did not mention that schools should not conduct the test to assess the performance of the students and therefore, conducting the online test will not create any issues.”





He also pointed out that SSLC exam marks were important not only to assess a student’s performance, but also to help find whether the student would have the talent to pursue science or commerce group.





However, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran suggested, “In order to avoid confusion between private and government schools, the Directorate of Government Examination should conduct a common aptitude test so that all the students will be benefited.”





“The government should also take into consideration that most of the students from the state-run schools do not have internet access and therefore, online exams cannot be conducted for them.”





Arumainathan, president Parents-Teachers Welfare Association also said that a common method to allocate marks should be adopted for the students. “It will not be a big work to conduct at least common entrance test if board exams can be conducted for Class 12 students.”