3 Ariyalur siblings get trapped in slush, die

Thiruchirapalli :

Sudhakar and his brother Jayaseelan, both agricultural coolies, residing at Manappathur village near Senthurai were living in adjacent houses and their children S Sudarvizhi (7), daughter of Sudhakar, J Shruthi (10) and J Rohit (7) children of Jayaseelan used to play in the neighbourhood during the day as the schools are closed.





On Wednesday, the children did not return home even after 3.30 pm and anxious family members went in search of them. When they looked for them near a stream, they located all the three lying dead in a slush trapped in it.





Soon, they passed on the information to the police, who retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Ariyalur GH. Police said that the children would have one by one fell into the stream to rescue each other and must have been trapped in the neck deep slush and died.