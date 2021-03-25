High Court not to interfere in issue of candidates using other party symbols

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before whom the plea came on Wednesday, citing an instance of MDMK candidate contesting in DMK’s symbol, said “Prima facie, since it appears that pursuant to an alliance between a smaller party and a larger recognised political party in the State, the arrangement has been arrived at, the petitioner’s grievance does not appear to be too serious.”





“However, to the extent that the candidate may not belong to the party whose symbol is permitted to be used, there may be an extent of misrepresentation, if that word may be loosely used,” the bench held while noting that the larger issue may be addressed, if the petitioner pursues the matter, after the ensuing elections are over.





Also, on recording the Election Commission’s submission that it does not recognise electoral alliances and, ordinarily, a registered or recognised political party would not be allotted any reserved symbol of another recognised political party even if the two parties consent, the bench directed the EC to file its counter-affidavit one week before the matter appears next on June 16. The bench also directed the registry to list similar matters pending on the same issue.