Reshuffle in State police: 11 ADSPs get new postings

Chennai :

An order from the police headquarters said K Saravanakumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, CCB, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as ADSP, headquarters, Cuddalore, in the place of R Pandan, who has been asked to swap post with Saravanakumar.





H Gangairaj, ADC, crime against women and children, Chennai, has been shifted and posted as ADSP, cybercrime, Chengalpattu, while ADC P Govindaraju, CWC, Chennai, has been shifted and posted as ADSP, cybercrime, Villupuram. S Megalina Iden, ADC, CCW, Chennai, has been shifted and posted as principal, police recruit school, Avadi, in the place H Ramesh Babu who has been transferred and posted as ADC, CWC, Chennai. M Giridhar, ADC, security, High Court, has been shifted and posted as principal, police recruit school, Villupuram, in the place of C Ravichandran, who will swap post with Giridhar.





VP Ganesan, ADSP, HQ, Madurai, has been asked to take charge as ADSP, cybercrime, Tiruvarur. S Vanitha, ADSP, CWC, Madurai, has been posted as ADC, CWC, Tiruchy city, in the place D Ramesh Babu who has been asked to assume the office of ADSP, HQ , Madurai district.