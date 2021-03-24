TN Polls: Yoga Instructor Pulls Car Walking Upside Down To Campaign For AIADMK Candidate

Coimbatore :

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, a yoga instructor on Tuesday pulled a car walking upside down to campaign for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and state Minister SP Velumani in RS Puram here. He said that he chose this method for campaigning as he wanted to create awareness about yoga and its health benefits along with election campaigning.





He claimed that he pulled the car for 800 metres, walking on his hands. Chatrapathy, the yoga instructor said, "The Yoga is lying dormant in Coimbatore as there is no fervour among people. I wanted to make them aware of the health benefits of Yoga. Children and aged people should start practising Yoga," he added.





In a bid to garner media attention, many candidates in Tamil Nadu have come up with such creative ideas during the filing of their nominations earlier this month. An independent candidate Santosh went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency in Tamil Nadu carrying a watermelon as he allotted watermelon as his symbol while candidate Hari Nadar went to file his nomination from the Alangulam constituency wearing 4.25 kilograms of gold.





Thanga Shanmugasundaram, a representative of a farmers association on Monday paid his election deposit in coins and old rupee notes when he filed his nomination from the Ariyalur constituency. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.