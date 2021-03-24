Modi, Shah adorn memorial temple for Jaya and MGR

Chennai :

“The temple that has been built as a memorial to Jayalalithaa is to remember and show the world her courage and sacrifices,” said Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, who supervised the construction of the structure on a 12-acre site at T Kunathur near Tirumangalam, from where he is contesting. When asked about the photos of BJP leaders inside the memorial temple, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the central government has established and given a lot of projects to the State. BJP president JP Nadda was the Union Health Minister when the proposal to set up AIIMS hospital in Madurai was formally cleared.





“Furthermore, we are proud that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hails for Madurai. This is why their photos have been in the memorial temple of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa,” Udhayakumar added. “I have been trying for four years to build this temple,” said Udhayakumar, adding that they were raising 300 cows and are offering their milk to the devotees who visit the temple.