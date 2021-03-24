MNM slams govt over vehicle checks

Makkal Needhi Maiam has condemned the State government for hindering the poll campaign of its founder Kamal Haasan in the name vehicle checks by the election flying squads.

Chennai : The party’s statement came in the wake of the flying squad conducting searches inside the vehicle, in which Kamal was travelling for campaigning on Monday. The searches were conducted in the Thanjavur district and were done as per the routine procedure. He was travelling to Tiruchy for a public meeting. In a statement, MNM state secretary Murali Abbaas alleged that frightened by the public response to the poll campaigns of Kamal, the government has been creating hindrance by stopping his vehicle at multiple locations in the name of checking. “Even though we have nothing to hide, such vehicle checks affect the poll campaign, ” he said adding that when media reports that money is being taken through Aavin and ambulance vehicles, the officials are creating hindrance to Kamal. “People are keenly watching all this and they will give appropriate reply on the day of polling,” he noted.