‘Bring norms to stop Mins using govt fund for campaign’

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation moved by Ahimsa Socialist Party, seeking to restrain Ministers and opposition leaders from campaigning for their party candidates citing misuse of their official position. However, observing that the petitioner’s idealism may be slightly out of place, the Chief Justice said, “A strict Election Commission nonetheless should put some guidelines in place, at least to ensure that government funds are not brazenly used for campaigning purposes as is usually being indulged in at present. “In an ideal world, there should be a level playing field where government functionaries do not use the perks and benefits in office while they campaign for election purposes,” Chief Justice Banerjee added. He also noted that these exacting standards were met by many politicians, but has gone out of fashion these days. “There are also other considerations which come into play in the modern world,” the chief justice added.





The petitioner had contended that permitting persons who hold public office to campaign in favour of a particular candidate was illegal as per Section 123 of the Representative of People Act. Under that, public servants should not obtain any assistance for the prospects of any candidate contesting an election, it said in the plea.