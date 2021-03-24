BJP’s first-timer to take on DMK’s Velu in its stronghold

Tiruvannamalai :

From 1951 to 2016, the DMK has won the seat 8 times, the Congress 6 times and an independent once. In both 1951and 1957, the constituency had two representatives, one representing the general public and the other the reserved public.





The main contestants this election are AV Velu (DMK), who is competing for the sixth time, and his arch-rival S Thanigaivel from the BJP. Velu had first contested under the AIADMK symbol in 1984 from Thandarampattu constituency, when the bus conductor turned political entrepreneur first tested political waters, successfully under the guidance of the late chief minister MG Ramachandran.





In 2001 and 2006, he contested from the DMK in the same constituency. Following delimitation in 2007, Thandarampattu became part of the Tiruvannamalai Assembly segment, from where he won in both 2011 and 2016. In the 2006, 2011 and 2016 State elections, Velu defeated AIADMK candidates. Thanigaivel, on the other hand, is entering the hurly-burly of electoral politics for the first time. Asked what he has planned to do for the constituency, Thanigaivel told DT Next, “I have planned to bring development to this constituency. The town remains the same as it was fifty years ago despite having DMK MLAs representing it over the years. There has been no improvement in either roads or other infrastructure facilities much to the chagrin of the locals.” Resident S Sethu said, “We need assured water supply and an end to the daily traffic congestions, which worsens during the monthly Girivalam by devotees.” The town’s annual Karthigai Deepam festival and the Girivalam, which accompanies it, witness more than 20 lakhs congregating in the town during November –December thereby straining both officials and facilities, he added.





“Though the Girivalam path has been spruced up with proper roads, toilets, seats and other facilities at an estimated Rs 60 crore, almost nothing has been attempted to alleviate local issues such as water supply and traffic congestion. We need direct bus service to southern towns like Tirunelveli, Toothukudi, Rameswaram, Nagercoil, and Kanniyakumari. Other pending issues include a cooperative sugar mill locally and an elephant for the Arunachaleswarar temple. The proposed new bus stand and removal of the town’s garbage dump are yet to see the light of day,” added Krishna Kumar a local trader. he added.