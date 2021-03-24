Inefficient Oppn leader can’t perform as CM, says Anbumani

Vellore :

Addressing an election meeting in support of the AIADMK candidates, SRK Appu (Vellore) and V Ramu (Katpadi) near the old Vellore bus stand, he said this poll was a contest between a farmer (EPS) and a trader (Stalin). Mentioning that Tamil Nadu has got a farmer as a leader after 70 years, he appealed to the public to vote for the two leaves symbol, as AIADMK rule would be a democratic while DMK rule would be similar to a monarchy.





“In a democracy, anybody could come to power wherein a monarchy only his heir could come to the top,” he added.





Stating farm loans were waived because Palaniswami was a farmer and understood their issues, he said in DMK rule women would have no safety. “While the AIADMK announced various schemes to benefit all sections of the people during the pandemic, schemes announced by the DMK would only remain on paper,” he said





“Stalin not believing his party men handed over his election works to Prashant Kishor, a Bihari. Stalin also does not understand social justice, reservation, history, or mathematics,” Anbumani said adding that the Opposition leader, who frequently led walkouts from the Assembly could never function as an effective Chief Minister.