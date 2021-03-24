AIADMK must be taught fitting lesson: Stalin

Coimbatore :

Pointing out that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been lying about delivering a transparent administration, Stalin alleged that the AIADMK ministers have swindled up to Rs 5,000 crore even at the end of their government’s tenure.





“A separate court will be set up to try corruption cases against Palaniswami and his ministers, once the DMK comes to power,” he said while campaigning in Krishnagiri. Asking people not to vote for the corrupt party, the leader of the Opposition said that it is known to all that not a single person from the BJP will become an MLA.





“But even if one person wins in AIADMK, it will be considered as a victory for the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son, who won on an AIADMK ticket, is now functioning as a BJP MP,” he claimed. Claiming that the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK will win in all the 234 constituencies, Stalin said that the opinion polls too have predicted a victory for the alliance.“People should teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK, which remains a slave to the BJP government in the Centre,” he added.





Listing out the failures of the ruling government on issues such as NEET, GST, rising inflation, Stalin said that all sections of the society, including the transport sector, sanitary workers, noon meal staff, teachers and government staff were all protesting for their rights.





After the campaign, Stalin got down the open vehicle for door-to-door canvassing and sought votes among the public on the busy streets. He also shook hands, exchanged greetings and obliged to selfies.Later while speaking in Dharmapuri district, Stalin said that the AIADMK has betrayed the farmers by supporting the three farm laws introduced by the BJP-led Centre.





“The DMK, upon forming the government, will pass a resolution in the Assembly to roll back the three farm laws as done by Kerala and West Bengal,” he said.