Ex-judge Karnan gets conditional bail

Chennai :

As per the undertaking, the former judge said he would not make any statement or post against the institution, judges, their family, staff, lawyers and others and would cooperate with the investigation agency by appearing whenever required.





While including in the undertaking that the Karnan should not make any complaints and post on social media, Justice V Bharathidasan cautioned that any breach would result in the cancellation of the bail.





In a recent order, a division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice AA Nakkiran also took strong exception to the former judge misusing his caste status to threaten the investigating officers.





Based on the submission by the Bar Council, the bench restrained the NCSC and the SHRC from taking cognisance of any request made by Karnan against the officers.