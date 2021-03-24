City reports over 500 cases, recoveries rise in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu added 1,437 new cases, of which Chennai contributed 532 – nearly 2.3 per cent positivity rate – Chengalpattu 149 and Coimbatore 146.





The nine deaths notified on Tuesday increased the toll to 12,618, added the Health Department bulletin.





On the brighter side, the number of discharges increased to 902 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,48,041.





After the surge in the recent days, the active cases in the state stands at 9,145, including 3,441 in Chennai.





In the last 24 hours, the state tested 76,128 samples and 75,827 persons for the coronavirus infection.





Meanwhile, with 1,05,157 persons being administered the vaccine for the virus, 23,46,107 persons in Tamil Nadu have so far been inoculated against the virus.