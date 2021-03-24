Allot enough NEET centres in State from next year, NBE told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom the plea came seeking to direct the Central government to establish additional examination centres in the state for NEET-PG 2021, said, “it is too late for the court to take cognizance of the issue and inject confusion in the already troubled system, wherein exams are scheduled on April 18.”





However, the bench sought the authorities to address the issue in future examinations and ensure that more than necessary seats are allotted to cities and states so that the candidates can benefit.





Advocate Veerapillai Ramesh, who had moved the PIL, submitted that out of 255 centres established across the country only 28 are in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and such centres are chosen by candidates of other states, forcing Tamil Nadu students to opt for centres in other states. He also submitted that the portal enabling the candidates to apply, merely responds to the effect that all the test centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has been taken.