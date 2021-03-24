How can CM be farmer without a cent of land, wonders DMK spokesperson

Chennai :

DMK spokesman Constantine Ravindran told reporters at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam that the Chief Minister had declared in his nomination that he does not even own a cent of land, but he claims wherever he goes for campaign that he was a farmer.





The DMK has ridiculed the CM’s campaign a day after the latter claimed that he was a farmer who could hold a swivel and operate a tractor.





Referring to the statement of BJP leader CT Ravi, who faulted the AIADMK for promising to make steps to review the CAA, Ravindran said that even an ally of AIADMK has criticised their manifesto, which was an insult to the state.





Appealing to the Chief Minister to speak truth at least henceforth, the DMK spokesman took comfort in a few pre-poll surveys predicting DMK victory and said the CM does not know even as to how many times he was elected to the Assembly.





The Chief Minister has claimed that he had won nine times, but he had won only four times from Edappadi, the DMK spokesman said, adding that a person who does not know even how many times he had won remains as Chief Minister of the state he mocked.