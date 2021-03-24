New businesses, WFH, losses: A year of lockdown in TN

Chennai :

They had already seen images of people in PPEs delivering groceries during total lockdowns in Wuhan, China and later in several parts of Europe. “But this is India, and we don’t shut down so easily,” said Ravi Kathir, an aspiring filmmaker from Maduravoyal.





Ravi vividly remembers the night of March 24. “I was partying at a friend’s home after the completion of post-production work of our film. We were eager to get it out for public to see and move on to the next projects. Never in my worst dreams did I imagine what had happened,” he recalled. Since then, Ravi has been largely out of work even after the lockdown was gradually lifted. While many lost jobs and had to dig deep into their meagre savings to survive the next several months, most working professionals had to shift to a completely new way of life – the now-so-normal WFH. “Initially, it was depressing,” said Archana, a software professional from Thoraipakkam. “You go to office not just to earn a living. It’s a social environment that makes you feel normal, especially for single women like me who live alone in the city. Staying put in my one-bedroom apartment for months gave me some idea of what prison life would be, to put it mildly,” she added.





For business owners, the lockdown was a mixed bag. Some gained while many lost but there were some who thrived too. From petty tailors, who took to making masks to small business owners who shifted to manufacturing hand sanitizers to medical PPEs, the pandemic showed them how to survive in the worst of situations. Among the worst hit due to the pandemic were theatre owners. “It’s been exactly one year and a week now since theatres closed after the coronavirus scare. I am lost for words to express the kind of loss we have incurred. Only Master’s release was some relief. It would take another year or 18 months to recover from the losses,” Tirupur Subramaniam, President, TN Theatre Owners’ Association, said.