HC lauds Spl DGP’s suspension, gives 8 weeks for probe

Chennai :

Granting the CB-CID team eight weeks to complete the investigation and file the final report, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and is monitoring the probe, said, “This positive stand taken by the state will also reinforce the confidence in the minds of the general public who are keenly watching the progress of the investigation in this case.”





The judge set aside the submission made on behalf of the Special DGP that based on the court’s comment in its earlier order on the availability of prima facie materials against him, the officer’s stand on the events should be considered while passing orders on the writ petition.





“This court had made an observation on the availability of the prima facie materials only based on what has been collected by the investigation officer (IO) in the course of investigation. Such an observation has nothing to do with the merits of the case and by no stretch can it impact the defence to be taken by the accused,” Justice Anand Venkatesh said.He also noted that the accused does not have any locus standi to insist the court to consider his case during the course of investigation. Also, holding that the court was not deciding on the merits of the case, but was only monitoring the progress of probe, Justice Anand Venkatesh said, “The defence of the accused comes into play only during the course of trial in a criminal case. If courts are to give any finding based on the stand taken by the accused person during the course of investigation, it will directly interfere with the exclusive domain of the IO.”