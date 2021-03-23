Senior DMK leader Karur M Chinnasamy suspended from party, to re-join AIADMK

Chennai :

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, In a statement here said, Mr Chinnasamy, who is also the Agricultural Wing Secretary of the DMK, was suspended from the party for acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party and for violating the party discipline.





He said he was also relieved from all party posts.





Chinnasamy's suspension comes in the wake of a full page advertisement given by him in a vernacular daily announcing his decision to quit the DMK and join the AIADMK,





Meanwhile, Chinnasamy is all set to re-join the AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is scheduled to visit Karur tomorrow for campaigning.





A former MP and three-time AIADMK MLA, Chinnasamy who had joined the DMK a decade ago, said he had decided to quit the DMK "unable to bear the insult in the DMK despite being a loyal and true worker."





He also praised the AIADMK leadership and said the Chief Minister was accessible even to commoners.





It was widely believed that Chinnasamy had sought a DMK ticket to contest from Aravakurichi seat for the April six Assembly elections.





But the party has fielded R.Ilango, son of former MLA Mojanur Ramasamy allegedly at the behest of V.Senthil Balaji, who quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK and made the district organiser.





A couple of days back, Kamaraj, former DMK MLA from Krishnarayapuram constituency, had quit the DMK and joined the AIADMK.