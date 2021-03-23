Institutions gear up to start online distance learning courses

Chennai :

AICTE had recently issued guidelines, which were meant for online ODL institutions for offering courses in management and allied areas, computer applications, artificial intelligence and data science in the engineering and technology domain, logistics and travel and tourism.





Accordingly, these guidelines will apply to HEIs such as standalone institutions, institutions-deemed to be universities and universities for conducting various courses.





Referring to the recent gazette, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next that the online ODL programmes will be equivalent to the certificate, diploma, PG Diploma and PG degree level programmes offered in conventional mode.





Explaining the salient features of the guidelines, he said students’ intake will be a maximum of three times of the sanctioned intake of specific programme in regular mode.





“At present online distance education mode is only for very limited programmes and that too in few institutions,” he said adding “now institutions could offer many full-fledged courses through online mode.”





The official said that after scrutinising the applications sent by the institutions for AICTE to conduct online courses through distance mode, the expert committee consisting of council authorities will inspect all facilities available in the colleges and universities to conduct online courses.





Stating that AICTE being satisfied with all the parameters specified, would pass an order granting approval to institutions in respect online programmes, the official said recognised institutions will also undergo an assessment of online and ODL programmes and annual academic audits by Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (“CIQA”) once in a year. The official said, “the CIQA report after assessment must be placed on the institution’s website and presented to the AICTE.”





“However, certain courses such as pharmacy, architecture, hotel management, applied arts, crafts and design has not been permitted by the AICTE for online distance learning,” he said.