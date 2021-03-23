Kalvi TV to start sessions for Class 9 to 11 again

Chennai :

It was expected that the students especially from the government and government-aided schools would learn the truncated syllabus as per the schedule. “Though the students from Class 9 to 11 were declared all pass, the government had kept the schools open to complete the reduced portions. However, due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases among the students, the government was forced to declare holiday,” a senior official from the School Education Department pointed out.





Stating that to compensate for the loss of academic days due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government had recently launched several classroom session programmes in its Kalvi Tholaikatchi, the state-run exclusive educational channel, based on the syllabus for the students from Class 1 to Class 12.





“Once the government had declared all pass for the students from Class 9 to 11, there were slight changes in the television programmes to concentrate Class 12 students, who will be having board exams,” he said.





The official said that instruction was given to the programme coordinators in the education channel to add more lectures to cover government school students in Classes 9 to 11. Claiming that it was unlikely to reopen the schools unless there was total normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said as it was done earlier during the lockdown period, headmasters and teachers were once again instructed to ensure that their students were involved in learning through the education channel.





“In addition, they were also asked to get feedback from the students with regard to the classes conducted on the television,” he said adding “it was also decided to distribute the programme schedule of the channel through teaching staff to the students, who will be knowing that once again Kalvi Tholaikatchi has started classes for them also.”





Pointing out that as it has experimented earlier, arrangements were also made to send programme schedule to the parents through SMS so that they could also inform their children.