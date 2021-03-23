HC refuses to quash all-pass GO, allows schools to conduct aptitude test for Class 11 admission

Chennai :

Refusing to quash a GO issued in this regard after observing that such a decision ought to have with proper deliberation and discussion by the executive, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said, “Even when the process of examination had been done away with automatic promotion to another class and that it would be difficult for Class 10 students as they have to opt for specialised subjects of their choice, nothing stops individual schools from testing the aptitude of the student before admitting them.”





“Past records in the relevant subjects and holding aptitude test either online or physical can be considered based on the choice of the parents and students,” the bench suggested while leaving individual schools free to evolve any appropriate form to ascertain the desirability of particular students being allowed the subject or stream of their choice. The bench also sought the relevant department to issue guidelines on such aspects.





The petitioner an association of nursery and primary schools submitted that with a 40 per cent cut in the syllabus already and now the cancellation of exams, would not augur well especially for Class 10 students who have to seek admission in groups with specialised subjects of their choice in Class 11. He alleged that the decision was taken without any deliberation and was based on an announcement by the Chief Minister in this regard at a meeting.