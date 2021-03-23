NIT Tiruchy starts work on Miyawaki forest on campus

Thiruchirapalli :

On the occasion, Director Mini Shaji Thomas said the Miyawaki forest on 0.58 acres would house 60-70 native trees and 10-20 herb varieties. She underlined that the forest will improve the green cover as well as the biodiversity of the campus and that many such forests were being planned in different parts of the institute.





These forests will act as the lungs of the campus. Walking trails are also being laid out through the forest to enable students and staff to enjoy nature walks, she added.





As part of the preparation, members of the HAC visited the Miyawaki forest maintained by the Tiruchy Corporation at Srirangam. The soil at the plantation site was laid over with layers of dry leaves collected from the campus, 84 tones of compost donated by the Tiruchy Corporation and 20 tonnes of compost from the institute’s compost yard. The alumni contributed Rs 25 lakh for the project. The plan is to plant 4000 saplings in 4 days. Residents of the campus will participate in the plantation drive.